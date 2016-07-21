Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Off His Insane Abs in a Swimsuit Photo from His Ibiza Vacation
Well, hello there, Cristiano Ronaldo! The Portuguese soccer star is enjoying some hard-earned fun in paradise after leading his country to victory at the UEFA European Championship earlier this month.
Ronaldo, 31, who is currently vacationing with his family in Ibiza, Spain, kicked off the holiday with a scantily-clad dip in a pool. Even better: the rarely modest hunk took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo (below) of himself posing in a barely there black swimsuit in the crystal-clear pool—his rippling abs and chiseled upper body on full display.
"Enjoy," the famous footballer coyly captioned the photo along with a laughing emoji and a flirty wink.
Ronaldo and his 6-year-old son, Cristiano Jr., have been living it up on the tropical island for the past few days, taking a yacht out for a spin, sunbathing, and relaxing together in the pool.
On Wednesday, the soccer star and his entourage were spotted taking a dip in the island's crystal clear seas. Ronaldo, who looked tanned and toned in a skimpy red swimsuit over a matching pair of briefs from his CR7 line, dove happily into the water despite his recent knee injury.
Addressing his rehab, Ronaldo recently shared a video assuring his fans that they have nothing to worry about. "Hi, guys," he began the video in Portuguese. "I just wanted to send you all a hug, especially to my fans and tell you that everything is fine and that I will come back even stronger."
Stronger is right! Looking good, Ronaldo.