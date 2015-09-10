Just in Time for #ThirstyThursday: A Fragrance Inspired by Happy Hour! 

The idea of wearing an alcoholic-beverage-laced fragrance doesn’t immediately appeal to me, probably because I’ve smelled one too many people on the subway with last night’s beer, vodka, wine and other spirits emanating from their pores. But this new scent from Creed ($360; creedboutique.com)—one concocted especially for the Duke of Windsor 80 years ago but unavailable to non-royals like us until now—couldn’t smell less like a hangover. Notes of gin and lime sparkle atop roses, pine and cedar—Royal Mayfair makes me think of a long, darkly-lit bar with excellent flower arrangements. It’s refreshing yet warm, and so incredibly pretty.

