Create a Romantic Braided Bun with This Easy GIF Tutorial

To master this modern romantic take on the classic bun, we turned to celebrity hairstylist Nathaniel Hawkins to take us through a series of how-to GIFs.

Use Redken's all-over volumizing mousse and lightly spray a dry shampoo (we like Redken's Pillow Proof Blow Dry Two Day Extender) to create texture and to hold the braid in place. Brush your hair back away from your face and then, starting low on your nape, create three equal sections and do a simple, three-strand braid. Tightly hold the end of the braid and gently loosen the braid to create a more undone, sexy feeling.

Twist your braid in a circular motion to create a classic bun shape. Use bobby pins to secure them to the head and make a star pattern around the bun. Now throw on some heels and you're ready for date night!

