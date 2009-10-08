Crazy for Cashmere

For the 15th anniversary of her perfume Cashmere Mist (left, $70; at sephora.com), Donna Karan launches a capsule collection ofwhat else?lush cashmere basics, such as tunics, scarves, cardigans and leggings. "There aren't words to express my love of cashmere," says the designer. "Its simply the most sensual way to embrace the skin." She selected Milla Jovovich to be the face of both the clothing collection and the debut edition of Cashmere Mist Luxe. "We wanted to update the scent without changing it too much, " Karan says. "Luxe is a more intense version, and the bottle is a modern interpretation of the original."

Grace Lee