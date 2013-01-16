Crabtree & Evelyn Release Nail Polishes

Crabtree & Evelyn is revamping your manicure! The famed bodycare brand just launched a 21-shade range of nail lacquers with versatile tones to suit every mood and personality. We're loving the classic taupe and ballerina pink hues, and can't wait to try out the pistachio green for spring. Plus, since they're formulated without harsh chemicals like formaldehyde and toulene, these shades are good for you and the environment. Shop the nail polishes for $6 each at crabtree-evelyn.com, and click "See the Photos" to take a look at all the colors now!