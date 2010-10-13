Cozy-Cute Ski Styles Are Back
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of Topshop
The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.
Headed down the slopes this season—or hoping to be soon? Fresh powder requires a Winter-fresh look, and thanks to the return of Topshop's SNO Collection, cozy-cute ski style is covered. With a Winter line of ski gear hitting stores and the web Nov. 7, you can shop for everything from head gear, socks, and vests to the full ski suit, all retailing from $12 to $320. It's all on-trend and totally equipped to take on the elements.
MORE FROM FABSUGAR.COM