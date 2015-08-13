CoverGirl Is Launching a Star Wars Makeup Collection

These aren't the droids you're looking for, but this stellar collaboration is one that will do any avid Star Wars fan proud. In celebration of the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens film, CoverGirl and pro makeup artist Pat McGrath have teamed up to create a limited edition range of products that we're sure Princess Leia would approve of. The lineup, which contains nail polishes, lipsticks, and mascaras, come emblazoned with quotes and logos you'll definitely recognize, and play off of both the light and dark sides of the force. We're especially obsessed with the metallic lipsticks, which range from everyday hues like nude, red, and coral, to out-of-this-world silver and steel effects. Who knew the force would play such a pivotal role in your beauty routine?

Scroll down to see each of the items from the collection, then find the products online at covergirl.com starting Sept. 4, and in stores shortly after.

RELATED: A Star Wars Han Solo Spinoff Is Happening

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

PHOTOS: Fashion for the Star Wars Fanatic