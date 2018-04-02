Everyone Will Soon Be Wearing This $8 Drugstore Lip Gloss

If an aggressive highlight isn’t your thing, perhaps it’s time to once again take up the trend you loved in the ‘90s: glossy lips.

CoverGirl has introduced its new range of Melting Pout Holographic Lip Gloss ($8; ulta.com) and while the name has got us pining for the weekend, the best part is that it only costs $8 at Ulta. The selection includes eight pastel shades like dusty pink, unicorn, peach, and coral, all of which will help you tell people you’re not shying away from the shine. Where were these on Easter?

Coutesy of CoverGirl

CoverGirl's metallic-looking blend may scream extra, but you can easily try a subtle look with less intense and more subdued palettes. Aside from the fact that each individual gloss is cheap, the non-stick formula allows you to wear it without feeling like, well, you’re wearing a lot of lip gloss. Better yet: Maybe it’s time to apply some on your lids and try the colorful glossy eyeshadow trend.

Courtesy of CoverGirl

Last year, CoverGirl made waves after introducing its new slogan, “I Am What I Make Up,” and tapping diverse ambassadors like Insecure’s Issa Rae and model Maye Muske.