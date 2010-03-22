At the Cover Shoot with Emmy Rossum

dondmcgrath
Mar 22, 2010 @ 1:50 am

At the Cover Shoot with Emmy Rossum

Get step-by-step tips to create our cover girl's braided hairstyle.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!