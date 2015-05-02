Reese Witherspoon’s Empowering Message of the Day: “Just Be Supportive of Other People”

Girl power was a hot topic at last night’s Hot Pursuit premiere. That’s thanks to Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara, who prove in this buddy comedy—and in real life—that you can’t underestimate what women can do. On the red carpet, Witherspoon (in Prabal Gurung), who produced the film as well, asked us to tell InStyle readers to spread the message.

“We just have to be supportive of other people,” she said. “It takes all kinds of people to tell stories in this world, and I’m just trying to promote other women telling their stories.” She went on to say that this is what inspired her Oscar-nominated role as Cheryl Strayed in Wild, and her aggressive bidding for the rights to the books Ashley’s War and Luckiest Girl Alive (she won the right to produce both).

Why? “Women are dynamic and complex and they deserve to be seen on screen,” she said. “Women need to get their stories out there.” That’s Reese for you—inspiring, as always.

For more on Witherspoon, pick up the May issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and available for digital download. Hot Pursuit is in theaters nationwide Friday, May 8.

