Cover Girl Launches Campaign for Clean Water

Start the year off by giving back! Cover Girl announced a partnership with the Children's Safe Drinking Water program to provide 50 million liters of clean water to children around the world. Newly anointed Cover Girl Dania Ramirez and Queen Latifah are the faces of the Cover Girl Clean Makeup for Clean Water campaign, which encourages people to give back to the community. Submit a short video and you'll be entered into a contest to win a humanitarian trip to Africa. For every entry, Cover Girl will provide a week's worth of clean water to a child in need.