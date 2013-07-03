Couture Fashion Week: The Prettiest Designs, Straight from Paris

Couture Fashion Week is not like any other Fashion Week. As a requirement to be part of Couture, each designer must create designs that are custom and hand-sewn, bead by bead and stitch by stitch. Couture is truly fashion as art—each piece that walks down the runway speaks to the designers’ creative visions. That makes it that much more fabulous to watch. We’ve been looking at each of the shows—Christian Dior, Atelier Versace, Armani Privé, and Giambattista Valli among them (as seen above)—and picking out the prettiest designs from each. Click to see the stand-outs, and don’t be surprised if you spot one of these unique pieces on a red carpet soon.

