Couture Fashion Week's spring 2011 season in Paris is winding down today, and it's ending on a high note. Italian label Gucci celebrated with a party in Paris last night with Jessica Alba (center), Diane Kruger and Olivia Wilde, while Jean Paul Gaultier gave mohawks a couture spin on the runway (left) and Georges Chakra showed off beautiful Cinderella gowns (right). See more celebrities, beauty and fashion in the gallery.