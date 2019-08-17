Courteney Cox Is Trolling Herself for a Comment She Made About Madonna 30 Years Ago

Courteney Cox just trolled her 1988 self, and it's all kinds of meta.

On Friday, the Friends alum posted a vintage magazine clipping of herself giving a quote about the legendary Madonna on Instagram. At age 24, Cox looked totally on-trend in a halter dress and an '80s version of the topknot all while speaking about how she admired the Material Girl's outlandish approach to fashion.

"There are a lot of personalities out there, like Madonna, who can set their own style. It's outrageous. I don't know if I could do it, but she displays a great sense of personal style," she said in the 1988 interview.

Cox — being one of the most self-aware celebrities in the business — was able to poke fun at herself, hilariously captioning the throwback snap: "It’s not so much what you say...it’s the way you say it. #fbf #deepthoughts #profound #madonna."

Yesterday just so happened to be Madonna's birthday, so Courteney's Instagram post also doubled as an epic tribute, which actress Busy Philipps pointed out. "Oh wow-this is wonderful. Also. Did you know it's Madonna's birthday today????" It turns out, Courteney's shout-out to Madonna was only a coincidence, because she had no clue the pop star was turning 61. "@busyphilipps what? No haha! Happy birthday Madonna!!" she replied in the comments section.

Meanwhile, the "Like a Virgin" singer spent her birthday alongside her children prepping for her upcoming Madame X tour. In a clip posted to Instagram, her son David Banda and daughter Mercy James choreographed a special dance in honor of their mom's big day.

A throwback tribute from Courteney Cox and spending quality time with her six kids, what could be better?