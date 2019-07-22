Courteney Cox, 55, Wears a String Bikini Poolside in Age-Reversing Video

While the rest of us hid from the recent heat wave indoors with the air conditioning cranked up, Courteney Cox embraced the warm weather by wearing a string bikini poolside over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Friends star posted a reverse video of herself emerging from the temperature-controlled waters in a black bathing suit, prompting the retrieval of her sunglasses, a cover-up, and an ice-cold beverage. "Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it....only took me ten years," she captioned the sexy 'Gram.

Many people were impressed by the actress's tech-savvy ability that made the video possible, while others (present party included) couldn't get over the fact that it appears as if Courteney — who just turned 55 years old last month — is aging backwards in the clip.

"I don't know what's cooler, this video or how good your body looks," wrote Erin Foster. Meanwhile, Isla Fisher simply left several fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

Image zoom Donna Ward

RELATED: We Need to Talk About Courteney Cox's Instagram

And, it's not just good genes that have the mom of one looking ageless. Back in 2017, Courteney told New Beauty that she credited her killer body to Pilates and electrical stimulation workouts with her trainer, Foued Douma. "It builds and strengthens my muscles," she said, adding: "I also try to stretch and run once a week and play tennis on Sundays, which I love."

For those who want to look like Courteney once they reach their 50s, she warns, "It’s good to start on your body when you’re 25 or 30, not 53. That’s the moral of the story."