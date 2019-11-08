Courteney Cox Reunited with the Women of Friends in the Sexiest Top

In case the blitz of reunions, lunch dates, and highly-publicized trips down memory lane has you confused, the year is 2019 and, yes, there hasn’t been a new episode of Friends in a decade and a half.

Anyway, on Thursday Jennifer Aniston enjoyed the support of longtime friends (and Friends) Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow as she was honored with an Artists Inspiration Award at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards.

"Friends was lightning in a bottle,” Aniston told the audience at the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. “I don’t mean the ratings. It was a very rare environment where there was truly no competition, no egos, we were just six relatively unknown actors learning on the job together and thanking our lucky stars to be on this rocket ship of a show. We didn’t care who got the best line, although Matt Perry usually stole all the good lines,” she joked.

“We went from Friends to a family. That experience set the bar for the rest of my career and it taught me to surround myself with supportive people who make me better. Not only a better actor but a better person."

Aniston wore a printed black and white gown for the occasion, her hair in loose waves, while Kudrow, clad in a black wrap dress with fringe decorating the asymmetrical hem, wore her blonde locks in a straight lob. Cox posed in what was arguably the most daring look of the night among her fellow Friends stars. The actress arrived in black trousers, which she paired with matching pumps and a sheer lace blouse that she layered over a black bra.

And though it was primarily a girls' night for the Friends alums, they did enjoy a red carpet cameo from one of the show’s most memorable guest-stars: Paul Rudd. Crap Bag in da house!