Courteney Cox Just Got in On the New Shag Hair Trend 

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hair trends typically come and go with the season, but the bob is an exception. For the past few years, the chin-length style been "the" haircut in Hollywood, and honestly, it seems like every other day at least one celeb is paying a visit to their most trusted stylist to get all of their hair cut off. What makes the bob so freaking popular is its versatility. The length is pretty much universal and you can completely customize the cut by adding bangs or asymmetrical layers.

However, there's other classic styles out there that work just as well with a number of hair textures like the bob does. Enter the shag. The heavily layered cut works on virtually any hair length and with or without bangs. Thanks to celebs the Taylor Swift, Anne Hathaway, Julianne Hough, and now Courteney Cox, the underrated cut is on its way to becoming the next big haircut trend of 2019 — and beyond.

RELATED: The Best Shag Haircut for Every Hair Length

Cox took to Instagram today to debut her brand new haircut, a shag by London celebrity hairstylist George Northwood. This is this the same man responsible for Alexa Chung's signature shag and Meghan Markle's wedding reception updo.

The actress' shag hits just above her collarbone and has a ton of layers, the shortest ones starting at her chin. She also got a fresh set of curtain bangs, giving her shag a '60s vibe. According to her post's caption, Cox also had colorist Sally Northwood add some caramel highlights to her chocolate brown hair.

VIDEO: Courteney Cox Just Recreated One of Friends's Most Iconic Scenes

So, whether you're over the bob or never really got behind the cut, Cox's new shag is the hairstyle to get this fall — before everyone else jumps on it.