Courteney Cox Opens Up About Getting Older and the Pressures of Fame on Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Monday's episode of NBC's Running Wild with Bear Grylls with Courteney Cox wasn't just about survival in the physical sense.

Between hair-raising feats of strength, Cox and Grylls took a seat on a remote hill in the unforgiving Irish Highlands for a quick break and a bit of candid conversation. With wind and rain whipping angrily around her, Cox opened up about the pressures of fame and getting older in Hollywood.

The Alabama native skyrocketed to fame in 1994 thanks her role as Monica Geller on the wildly successful sitcom, Friends. Cox, now 52, says that she feels lucky—not burdened—by fame, although she admits that people can be mean about her looks, on social media in particular. As a result, she has often felt undue pressure regarding her appearance through the years.

"I think there's a pressure to maintain that not just because of fame, but just you know, being a woman in this business. I don't think that's the easiest thing, but I have learned lessons," she told Gryllis. "I think I was trying to keep up with getting older. Trying to chase that ... It's something you can't keep up with."

RELATED VIDEO: See Courteney Cox's Transformation Through the Years

Cox said that she has learned to relax about her appearance, although it wasn't always that way. "I have done things that I regret, and luckily they're things that dissolve and go away," she said of past cosmetic treatments. "So now, I have a new motto: 'Just let it be.'"

Sensing the magnitude of her statements, Grylls offered the actress some encouragement. "You know one of the things that I love about these journeys is that you see people for what they really are," he told her. "And for what it's worth, the natural you is just amazing and gorgeous, and there's light in your eyes and that's priceless."

PHOTOS: Courteney Cox's Changing Looks

"There are certain parts about getting older that are fantastic," Cox replied. "Just watching my daughter [12-year-old Coco Arquette] go through the game of life. I see so much of myself in her, and I'm glad that I can—I've been through it, and learned enough now to actually help her go through things." Watch the conversation in its entirety in the video at top.