Guess Who the Maid of Honor and Best Man Were at Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux's Wedding

While Jennifer Aniston's parents weren't in attendance when she tied the knot with Justin Theroux on Wednesday, some of the couple's closest friends made up the wedding party.

Aniston's longtime pal Courteney Cox served as maid of honor, while Theroux's buddy Scott Campbell served as best man at the nuptials, which took place at the couple's Bel Air mansion.

Campbell, who is married to actress Lake Bell, is a tattoo artist who has inked the groom a number of times.

David Livingston/Getty; Matteo Prandoni/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

The intimate backyard wedding was attended by 75 guests including Aniston and Cox's Friends costar Lisa Kudrow, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Sia performed "Chandelier" after the couple exchanged rings designed by pal Jennifer Meyer and the celebration lasted till 3 a.m., when Cox was the last guest to leave.

