Courteney Cox Just Joined Insta and Her Content is Peak 2019

It looks like more and more big-name stars are embracing social media. Famously reclusive Jake Gyllenhaal did it. Now, Courteney Cox is joining in. Fans can thank Ellen DeGeneres for that, because the talk show host managed to convince Cox to do it, but it took a little help from a friend. The first photo on Cox's official Instagram page doesn't just feature DeGeneres, Lisa Kudrow made an appearance, too.

But it's not just pics with her pals that are making the cut — though Cox is sure to have plenty of material for Throwback Thursdays. In her initial pair of posts, one is a snapshot from her time with DeGeneres and Kudrow. The second is a Boomerang of Cox and Kudrow, arms around each others' waists and hair flipping in a continuous loop worthy of a shampoo commercial.

In her stories, she's embracing everything 2019 has to offer. She's not only juicing. She's making celery juice, the green sip of choice this year. In her first stories, she's wearing a white robe in her kitchen and shoving celery stalks into a juicer. Welcome to social media, Court, where every green juice is worthy of post.

The new social media activity happens to coincide with Cox's latest project: 9 Months with Courteney Cox, her new series on Facebook Watch. It's clear that Cox is ramping things up on just about every platform to get the word out. Her IG bio is a link to the series, so she's definitely mastering the art of cross-platform synergy.