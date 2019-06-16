Courteney Cox Hosted a Mini Friends Reunion on Her 55th Birthday

While a Friends reboot may not be on the horizon any time soon, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow offered us the next best thing: a mini reunion between the co-stars on Court's 55th birthday.

Over the weekend, the three pals — who still remain close 15 years after the show left the air — celebrated Cox's big day with a low-key dinner in Los Angeles. On Instagram, Courteney shared a sweet selfie of them cuddling up during the party.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much," the mom of one captioned the snapshot. Kudrow commented: "LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court.”

Lisa also shared a photo of herself and Courteney on her own account in honor of her pal's birthday, infusing her signature sense of humor with a teary-eyed filter. “Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!” she wrote, to which Cox replied: “Only wiser my sweet. Never older. I love you.”

For several years now, a reunion between the entire crew has been widely-discussed, however, nothing has come from the conversations. But Jen, specifically, isn't ruling out the possibility of a remake. “Why not?" Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show earlier this month. "You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen. Anything could happen."

On the other hand, Aniston's BFF doesn't see it in the cards. "People ask us all the time, ‘Will we ever do a remake?’ That was a story about these group of people that are friends in their 30s who are finding themselves. I don’t know if there’s a way to redo it,” Cox told People in October.

Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

“I just don’t see it happening. Even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting and having a great time."

Never say never!