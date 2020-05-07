Courteney Cox’s Favorite Friends Episode Is One of the Most Controversial
"I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free."
Like the rest of us, Courteney Cox is passing time in quarantine by binge watching — and specifically, she's re-watching Friends.
On Wednesday, she called in for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres and revealed she's been watching the show because she doesn't "really remember at all" what happened in it.
"I remember the people and I remember specific things that happen, but my memory is not great when it comes to, like, fun times — I only remember panicking," she said. "So I started binging it. It's really good, turns out."
Though she's only in the first season in her re-watch, Cox said the Thanksgiving episodes are her favorites.
"That's the Thanksgiving one where we all had the flashback and I was overweight Monica," she recalled. "I loved playing overweight Monica because I felt so free. I could dance, just sit up and dance and have no problem at all. I did love it. Those are really good episodes."
"Overweight Monica" did not age well as a concept and years later, many fans have pointed out that the character and story lines around her were fatphobic. Despite this, I guess now we know why Cox chose a photo of her as a profile photo on Instagram.
"She gets mad at me because she thinks I'm using her for posts and she's not wrong," she joked. "She really does have a beautiful voice."