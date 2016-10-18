Courteney Cox and David Arquette's Daughter Coco Is All Grown Up! See Their Precious Mother-Daughter Pic

Courteney Cox’s daughter, Coco Arquette—who, if you recall, was born into a post-Friends world back in 2004—is now a total phone-toting pre-teen. Can you believe it’s been 12 whole years since Cox last donned Monica Geller’s apron?

In the decade-plus since the series left the air, the 52-year-old actress has been busy working on a personal project—raising her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette.

From the looks of it, the co-parents did a great job. Coco stood by her famous mom at The ALS Association Golden West Chapter Los Angeles County Walk on Sunday, out to support A-list publicist Nanci Ryder, a victim of the disease.

Courteney and Coco stopped to pose in their matching “Team Nanci” tees at the event—sharing a loving hug for the cameras. Cox, her arms wrapped tightly around her daughter, looking like a proud mama.

The 12-year-old, gorgeous like her mom, bears a striking resemblance to her actor dad. You can tell she’s an Arquette from a mile away, but up close, her bond with Cox is all that meets the eye.