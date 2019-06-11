Courteney Cox and Her Daughter Twinned in the Same Dress — 21 Years Apart

Courteney Cox knows a quality clothing purchase when she sees it.

On Tuesday, the actress shared two side-by-side photos of herself and 14-year-old daughter Coco Arquette — who she shares with ex-husband David Arquette — wearing the same exact dress, 21 years apart.

"I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase!" she captioned the Instagram photo. "21 years later..."

Cox first wore the dress at the premiere of the movie Snake Eyes in 1998, which she attended with Arquette. The couple married in 1999 and separated in 2010.

Coco often makes appearances on both her parents' Instagram accounts, like in this rare family photo from last year.

Last year, Cox also opened up about the challenges of raising a teen daughter.

"I want her to tell me everything, and she doesn’t want to tell me anything,” she told People. “Exactly the opposite of the childhood I had ... We bicker, let’s be honest, but we love each other. We laugh a lot, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Coco more or less had the same point of view.

“I would also describe it as, well, I am a 13-year-old girl, you are a mom, so I love you, but of course we’re gonna get in fights," she said. "But we’re very close. Very close. I love you a lot," she said.

Like mother, like daughter.