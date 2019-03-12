Courteney Cox's 14-Year-Old Daughter Coco Arquette Sang with Snow Patrol and She Was *Really* Good

Courteney Cox and ex-husband David Arquette are undeniable talents, so it’s no surprise that their show biz aptitude was passed down a generation and manifested in their 14-year-old daughter, Coco.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Cox, 54, has opened up in the past about Coco’s singing and acting ambitions, telling Entertainment Tonight last October that she’d been in “probably 22 plays.”

"That's her passion,” Cox said of musical theater. And OK, most parents are liable to gush a little about their offspring’s abilities, but the Friends alum has the receipts to back it up.

Lucky for Coco, in addition to the serious Hollywood clout her parents are packing, mom’s longtime boyfriend also happens to be Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. So, like any teen, she sometimes gets to sing alongside lead singer Gary Lightbody at the occasional charity event.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Gets Candid About a Friends Reunion and Her 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Acting Ambitions

In a clip posted to her Instagram, proud mom Cox captured Coco, clad in a beige tank and jeans, harmonizing to the band’s 2005 single “Chasing Cars.” Girl can sing!

Please keep the Coco content coming, Court. But, also, do not let that distract you from providing us with educational montages like this one: