Courteney Cox Had the Best Response to Being Mistaken for Caitlyn Jenner

And Jennifer Aniston weighed in on the matter.

By Alicia Brunker
Dec 15, 2019 @ 3:15 pm

At first glance, Courteney Cox and Caitlyn Jenner don't appear to have an uncanny resemblance, but upon closer inspection (and at the right angle), the two actually look a lot alike. 

This unlikely revelation came about after David Spade posted a cute selfie of himself and Cox hanging out with The Bachelor's Nick Viall. Almost immediately, fans began flooding the comments section comparing the Friends alum to Jenner. 

Following the case of mistaken identity, Cox took to Instagram to weigh in on the matter. "@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising....," Cox captioned a gallery of three images that summarized her opinion. 

First, Courteney shared the original group photo that was the catalyst for comparison. She followed it up with a screenshot of several comments pointing out how similar she looks to Caitlyn, before finally conceding to the consensus with a side-by-side pic. 

"Alright...I can see it," the actress wrote alongside a photo of herself and Caitlyn sharing the same pose. Naturally, Court's BFF Jennifer Aniston offered her thoughts, writing: "You're hilarious. Oh my GOD I love you." 

Caitlyn has yet to comment on her new doppelgänger status, but we're guessing she'd take it as the ultimate compliment.

