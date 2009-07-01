Courteney Cox Arquette Pays Retail for a Great Cause

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Courtesy Alice and Olivia
InStyle Staff
Jul 01, 2009 @ 4:00 pm

When Courteney Cox Arquette hosted a family-friendly picnic to raise funds for the EB Medical Research Foundation, she took a time out to pick up some summer essentials from Alice + Olivia. A few minutes later, she emerged from the boutique wearing two of her purchases—a slouchy chain top (she opted to take off the removable necklace) and a pair of cuffed Bermuda shorts. Cox refused to accept the merchandise as a gift, declaring that she was shopping for a cause. "She spent about $800," says our source. "She bought everything because she knew that Alice + Olivia was donating 10 percent of the proceeds from all sales that day to the EBMRF." Want to support Courteney's cause by making a purchase of your own? Check out the Satya Butterfly collection of earrings and necklaces that she co-created with husband David.

• Alice + Olivia pearl embellished tank. $210; at www.netaporter.com

Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!