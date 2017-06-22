Courteney Cox “Would Love to Have a Baby” at 53

Courteney Cox wouldn’t to let age get in her way of becoming a mother for the second time. The Friends alum said she would love to have another child, even at the age of 53.

“I would love to have a baby now,” she told NewBeauty magazine. “I would. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

The actress has 13-year-old daughter Coco with ex David Arquette, and now she’d love to try again with her partner Johnny McDaid. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg,” she said. “I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.”

Cox also talked about the difficulty of getting older in the spotlight, saying she feels 34 rather than 53. “I don’t get it. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I take much better care of myself now,” she said. “But Hollywood—this business—makes it harder.”

The actress opened up about getting injections and fillers to the point of looking “layered and layered.”

RELATED: Courteney Cox's Changing Looks

“You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s—, this doesn’t look right,’” she said. Once she realized her mistake, Cox had her fillers dissolved and says that she's now au naturale.

After all, age is just a number.