The Couples of Safe Haven Celebrate the Film, Plus More Parties!

The Los Angeles premiere of Safe Haven was full of lovebirds! While Julianne Hough (in Alberta Ferretti) and Josh Duhamel (in Ralph Lauren) play modern-day star-crossed lovers in the latest Nicholas Sparks book-to-film project, the duo brought their real-life main squeezes as their plus-ones for the premiere event. Duhamel cozied up to wife and pop diva Fergie (in Gucci), while Hough snuggled up to boyfriend Ryan Seacrest. The film opens nationwide on Valentine's Day.

