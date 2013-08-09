Country Music Charity Auction: Bid on Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's Looks to Raise Money for Oklahoma

Starting today, multiple country stars are auctioning off outfits they wore to special events to charity. Corri McFadden, founder of the luxury consignment service eDrop-Off, and Trish Townsend, stylist to Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton, came up with the idea to raise money to help people affected by the tornadoes in Oklahoma. “My heart was crushed for those families,” Townsend told InStyle.com. “When I asked friends in Nashville for donations, they were so generous. It just shows how fashion can really make a difference.” You can bid for a chance to own Carrie Underwood’s 2013 CMT Awards gown by Georges Chakra, Miranda Lambert’s 2013 ACM dress by Jovani, Blake Shelton’s outfit from The Voice blind auditions, plus items from Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean and the Rascal Flatts. Go to shopedropoff.com starting today through August 18 to bid -- 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross to rebuild Oklahoma.

Plus, check out what our fave country stars wore to the CMT Music Awards.

