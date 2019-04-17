Will Lori Loughlin's Daughters Have to Testify Against Her?

Several people involved in the college admissions scandal have pleaded guilty, admitting their roles in the crime, and some have not — most notably, Lori Loughlin.

After pleading not guilty, Loughlin is reportedly now worried that her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, could be called upon to testify. A source told People that the actress is "very concerned" about a possible trial and "very afraid that her daughters will have to testify."

"That will traumatize them even more," the source added.

However, Adam Citron, an attorney at New York-based firm Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, tells InStyle that Olivia Jade and Isabella probably won't testify.

"There is no privilege between parents and children as there is between spouses," he says. "However, because it appears there is such evidence against her by other means, which would prove her guilt, it would not be necessary to have the children testify."

In fact, he adds, "I believe that the jury would likely turn on the prosecution if they put Loughlin’s children on the stand."

In the days since Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, entered a not guilty plea, their daughter Isabella appears to have deleted her Instagram, which had previously been set to private in the days following her mother's arrest last month. We can't be sure that the decision to deactivate her account was directly related to the scandal, but it wouldn't be surprising if Bella finally had enough of the public scrutiny surrounding her family.

Meanwhile, her sister, social media influencer Olivia Jade, still has her account up, though she hasn't posted in six weeks and has disabled the comments on her most recent posts.