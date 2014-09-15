From Costume Parties to Mankind's Best Friend, 10 Celebrity Instagrams We Loved from This Weekend

This weekend, the stars celebrated birthdays, donned costumes for special events, and traveled across the pond. January Jones channeled her inner super hero with a Superman-and-Wonder-Woman-inspired outfit (above, left) while Jennifer Hudson shared a snap of the cake for her 33rd birthday, which was on Sept. 12. Rita Ora met up with Stella McCartney at London Fashion Week while Emmy Rossum chilled out with her pet dog (above, right).  See the moments celebrities snapped and shared during the weekend below.

1. Jennifer Hudson:"My beautiful bday cake!!! It was a good one guys!!"

N my beautiful bday cake !!! It was a good one guys. !!

2. Sofía Vergara:"At the Human Rights Campaign in Seattle" [with Joe Manganiello.]

At the Human Rights Campaign in Seattle ❤️

3. January Jones:"The lengths one goes to to provide the perfect superman themed bday party."

The lengths one goes to to provide the perfect superman themed bday party.

4. Mariah Carey:"Ms. Monroe begins her cosmetology."

Ms. Monroe begins her cosmetology 

5. Emmy Rossum:"They say people look like their dogs... I guess they are right... #Twinning."

They say people look like their dogs... I guess they are right... #Twinning

6. Lupita Nyong'o:"#TheGraceJonesEffect. With @jboyega. He wins. #latergram."

#TheGraceJonesEffect. With @jboyega. He wins. #latergram

7. Tyra Banks:"Models be like 'But I'm wearing glasses. I swear I'm smart!'"

Models be like "But I'm wearing glasses. I swear I'm smart!"

8. Madonna:"New Animo riding pants are everything! #thosethighstho."

New Animo riding pants are everything! #thosethighstho

9. Rita Ora:"Proud of you baby @stellamccartney."

Proud of you baby @stellamccartney

10. Laura Prepon:"Navigating thru Paris with my trusty map! #somuchtoseesolittletime."

Navigating thru Paris with my trusty map! #somuchtoseesolittletime

