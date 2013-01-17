The Costume Designers Guild Awards Announces Nominees

While the stars have been taking home awards left and right—from the Critics’ Choice to the Golden Globes—it’s time to honor those who create the looks from our favorite movies and TV shows! The nominations for the 15th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards were announced today, and many of our favorite shows and movies made the cut, including Golden Globe winner Girls. “It’s such a fun show to work on because the characters are so interesting and relatable and quirky—it’s a magical group of characters,” costume designer Jenn Rogien, nominated in the Outstanding Contemporary TV Series category, told InStyle.com Other nominees include Jacqueline Durran (Excellence in Period Film) for her gorgeous post-World-War II costumes for Anna Karenina, Caroline McCall (Outstanding Period/Fantasy TV Series) for her stunning Downton Abbey creations (Lady Mary’s Wedding Dress!), and Argo’s costume designer, Jacqueline West (Excellence in Period Film), whom actor-and-director Ben Affleck had nothing but praise for. “Jackie West, without exaggeration, is the best person working in Hollywood right now,” Affleck told InStyle.com. “Her research is meticulous and it’s all from news photos, advertising, and news reels. She's wonderful."

