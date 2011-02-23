Costume Designer Awards Red Carpet: Davis, Berry, More!

Kristin Davis knows who to thank for her great wardrobe on the big screen—her costume designer. Davis was among many who honored the profession last night at the 13th Annual Costume Designer Awards in Beverly Hills. “I love costume designers—I’ve had more in-depth conversations with my costume designer about my character than I have with my director,” Davis (in Oscar de la Renta) told the crowd, which also included Demi Moore, Halle Berry and Claire Danes, as well as costume designers Lou Eyrich (Glee), Janie Bryant (Mad Men), Amy Westcott (Black Swan), Colleen Atwood (Alice in Wonderland) and Julie Weiss (Secretariat). “Costumes truly make it possible for us to feel like a character. As soon as we put on the clothes, we know that we’ve done our job.” See more celebrities at the Costume Designer Awards the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf