This Collection Has Us Really Excited About Lingerie

Seldom do we get genuinely excited about lingerie, but we've found an exception. Lingerie brand Cosabella has taken underthings and sleepwear to the next level, thanks to a partnership with Paris-based contemporary label Paul & Joe. The two have joined forces to launch a collection of pieces that fuse Paul & Joe's distinctive prints and colors (which speak to the brand's founder Sophie Mechaly's playful personality) with Cosabella's signature fabrics (think: slinky microfiber, pima cotton, and lightweight mesh).

"Working with Cosabella is such a great experience for me; our collaboration coming about was very natural," Mechaly says. "I have always desired to create a lingerie line inspired by Paul & Joe’s ready-to-wear line that would reflect joy with its colorful and unique prints."

The Paul & Joe x Cosabella collection (priced between $20 and $240) is basically everything we want in a loungewear line, like charming mixed-print intimates, '70s-inspired sleepwear separates, and designs with flirty finishes. Unfortunately, we have a solid five months before the collaboration hits shelves. It's slated to launch in Cosabella stores and online in January 2016. In the meantime, take a look at a few of the looks that have already landed on our lust list.

