Cory Monteith Talks So Lovingly About Lea Michele

Cory Monteith sounds like the most supportive boyfriend to Lea Michele! The Glee couple got ready together before last night's SAG Awards—Monteith in Calvin Klein Collection and Michele in Valentino ("This is the most comfortable dress I've ever worn," she said)—and Monteith told InStyle.com that he had to keep himself busy while his other half primped and prepped. "It usually takes her [Lea] a lot longer to get ready, so while she was getting ready I was watching the hockey game," Monteith said. "And Lea’s dress? It's stunning. I am the luckiest man!" (Awww.) Meanwhile, Michele proved that she's a red carpet pro: "This is my fourth awards season," she told us of her getting-ready process. "I woke up this morning and I made a playlist. And we popped a bottle of Champagne and we had so much fun. It's like a little party!" With a little hockey to boot!

— Brianna Deutsch