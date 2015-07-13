Lea Michele Shares a Sweet Photo of Cory Monteith on the Anniversary of His Death

It's been two years since Glee star Cory Monteith passed away suddenly in Vancouver, but his fans and former girlfriend Lea Michele continue to keep his legacy alive.

Today, on the anniversary of his death, fans from all over the world took to Twitter to remember the star, making #2YearsWithoutCory a trending topic on the social media platform.

Michele joined in both on Twitter and Instagram to pay tribute to the actor. "I know you would want us all laughing and smiling today.. So we think of you and remember all the laughter and joy we shared together. I hold you in my heart always and love and miss you so..." she touchingly captioned the photo (below).

I know you would want us all laughing and smiling today.. So we think of you and remember all the laughter and joy we shared together. I hold you in my heart always and love and miss you so... ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Jul 13, 2015 at 7:00am PDT

RELATED: Snag Lea Michele's Recipe for Happiness