Cory Booker's Supporters Are Disappointed That Rosario Dawson Won't Be First Lady

Senator Cory Booker is the latest Democratic candidate to drop out of the Presidential race, but the loss of a potential President Booker isn't the only reason his supporters are disappointed.

When Booker announced his decision to withdraw from the race on Monday, his supporters also lamented that Booker's girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, won't be First Lady.

honestly cannot believe this 'First Lady' category snub for Rosario Dawson 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/Y3LBNJpI68 — dbs (@dbenderstern) January 13, 2020

As a mixed wlw, I will be forever bitter that we as a nation lost out on the opportunity to have Rosario Dawson as FLOTUS. — Amber 🏳️‍🌈 (@thebetchdeltest) January 13, 2020

(Kate crosses "Rosario Dawson, first lady?" off her to-do list.) — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 13, 2020

Booker himself even responded to the uproar, joking that his mom was also disappointed.

Have you been talking to my mom https://t.co/GiGBAQf7Tk — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Booker and Dawson have been linked since early last year, and Dawson recently spoke out about their relationship in an interview with InStyle.

"In the midst of it all, he is my boyfriend, someone who I love very much. He is traveling all over the place," she said last November. "I’m thinking, ‘Is he eating right? Is he sleeping right? Is he taking care of himself or is he just on all the time?’ There are so many things. I don’t know where this journey will take us but we are putting in the time and effort for our journey separate from that. It’s just beautiful to be with each other."