Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Weren't Shy About the PDA Last Night

There's no rest for the weary, especially for someone looking to be the president of the United States, but Cory Booker managed to squeeze a non-political event into his presumably packed schedule. Senator Booker joined his girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, at the premiere of The Need to Grow, an environmental documentary that she narrated.

People reports that the political power couple attended the event in Los Angeles, where they were definitely not shy with their affections on the red carpet. The magazine notes that they were hugging, holding hands, and flashing megawatt smiles while they were posing together.

The Need To Grow is about the importance of farmable soil, not only for growing crops today, but for the future. If we don't care for the resources we have available to us now, the movie explains, the world could be in dire straits in the not-too-distant future.

Booker tweeted a message to his followers clarifying that he was the plus-one in this situation, a switch from the couple's usual dynamic on the campaign trail.

While they started out keeping their relationship under the radar, Dawson and Booker have been more public revently. It's been almost a year now, though Booker will be the first to admit that their coupling is anything but a fairy-tale romance.

"She didn't give me the time of day. She did me serious shade!" Booker said when they were both on RuPaul's talk show. "And then we met at another friend's party, both of us were single at the time. It was a roof party of a dear friend and I had the courage to walk up to her and ask for her phone number."

Dawson confirmed the relationship in March after the two were seen taking in a performance of Dear Evan Hansen. Since then, Dawson has become a regular on the trail beside her new beau.

"I'm really really blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person," Booker told RuPaul of the relationship. "She's just an incredible human being."