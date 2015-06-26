Chatting With Corey Stoll, The So-Handsome-I-Don’t-Need-Hair Star of Glass Chin and Ant-Man 

Jake Gyllenhaal isn't the only swoon-worthy actor gathering praise for his performance as a tortured boxer this summer. Corey Stoll stars in Glass Chin, a gritty, independent film about a washed up middleweight champ who makes one bad decision after the next in his attempt to reclaim wealth and fame.

Stoll is known for playing flawed good guys, men who start off doing the right thing, but whose egos, hungers, and addictions steer them down a path of destruction. He stole hearts as Senator Peter Russo in House of Cards; shocked fans in his too-brief appearance as Sandy Bachman in Homeland last season; and stars as the Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the reluctant hero of FX’s cult vampire-apocalypse series, The Strain.

In the meantime, the so-handsome-I-don’t-need-hair actor has been gathering growing swarms of devoted fans (see For Everyone Who Is Hopelessly In Love With Corey Stoll on Buzzfeed, for evidence) whose numbers will undoubtedly be growing this summer. In addition to the quiet Glass Chin, which Stoll stars in opposite of Billy Crudup, you’ll also find the 39-year old in one of the season’s loudest, most special-effect-filled films, Ant-Man. Stoll plays the Marvel superhero’s greedy nemesis, Yellowjacket.

We chatted with Corey a couple of days he after he appeared onstage as a presenter at the Tony Awards. Though he was keeping quiet about fiancé Nadia Bowers and their growing family, he did reveal one sartorial desire. “I’d love to get to a place where I could just find that one tux that is perfectly tailored.” Something tells us that will be happening for Stoll very, very soon.

Glass Chin opens in theaters and on VOD Friday, June 26th.

Tell us about your character in Glass Chin.

Bud Gordon was the middleweight champion for a second, and without giving away to many spoilers, he passed up the opportunity for a really long career. And his investments had been unwise and he’s broke and bitter and feels entitled to a certain degree of status that is hard to get. He’s pretty unlikable.

What is it about boxing stories that make them such good movies?

I think that boxing is such a great world for film and just stories in general. It’s a place where your actions can translate into incredibly positive and incredibly negative outcomes very quickly. You’ve also got this world of friction between working class or people and great obscene wealth. The acting game has a lot of similarities to the boxing game. At a very young age you can be become very successful and famous and just as easily it can all go away and you can be plucked out of wherever you are and be surrounded by people who can make a lot of money off of you and it’s certainly not for your best interest. Both worlds are just so much about status and hierarchy.

Zade Rosenthal/© Marvel 2014

Glass Chin is a classic, low-budget, character driven film… almost the opposite of Ant-Man, which you’re also appearing in this summer. What can you tell us about that?

I play Darren Cross (pictured above), this brilliant young scientist recruited by Hank Penn [Michael Douglas] into his technology company and who was sort of groomed to succeed him. I become aware of this past life of Hank Penn as the original Ant-Man, which no one really knew about, and that was his super power. He can do all of these things without anybody knowing. Hank ices me out of the Ant-Man secrets, so I force him out of his own company. I take over and master this technology, really weaponize it.

Now THAT’s a character that sounds really unlikeable.

I enjoyed really trying to put as much vulnerability into the character as possible. Of course he has to be scary. He has to be bad.

Do you have an army of bees that help you?

No. That’s my disadvantage. That’s a whole another level of technology that I wasn’t even aware of. [Paul Rudd’s] got the ants and I’ve got the plasma cannons.

Walter McBride/WireImage

We recently saw you at the Tony Awards looking very dapper in a tux (pictured above). Do you like getting dressed up for red carpet events?

There’s definitely something very fun about that, but it’s also exhausting. It doesn’t matter how many thousands of dollars the suit is if it’s not perfectly tailored you might as well be wearing jeans. If somebody had told me when I was in high school that I would be going to these events and I would be wearing these designer clothes, I would laugh at them.

