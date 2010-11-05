Copy Emma Stone's Flawless Makeup From The Help

Courtesy of DreamWorks Studios
Kendall Herbst
Nov 05, 2010

Emma Stone's new movie The Help doesn't hit theaters until August 2011, but now that a few photos have leaked, we had to know how to mimic her pretty, barely-there makeup. So we tracked down the film's head of makeup, Brad Wilder, to fill us in on his secrets. "We were in the 1963-64 period so we had to be selective with the colors," he said. "Plus, her character, Skeeter, is someone who's not used to wearing makeup." Quite a demure switch from her flashier Easy A style, eh? For this date-night look, Wilder focused on rosy cheeks, pink nude lips and incredibly clean, fresh skin. Here's how:

For the cheeks: Tarte Cheekstain in Flush. (She really looks like she's blushing, doesn't she?)

For the lips: Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Tint in Charmed. "But just a little bit," Wilder advises.

For that gorgeous skin: "At the end of the day, we always had her wash with La Mer Cleansing Lotion to freshen up," said Wilder.

