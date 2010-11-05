Copy Emma Stone's Flawless Makeup From The Help

Emma Stone's new movie The Help doesn't hit theaters until August 2011, but now that a few photos have leaked, we had to know how to mimic her pretty, barely-there makeup. So we tracked down the film's head of makeup, Brad Wilder, to fill us in on his secrets. "We were in the 1963-64 period so we had to be selective with the colors," he said. "Plus, her character, Skeeter, is someone who's not used to wearing makeup." Quite a demure switch from her flashier Easy A style, eh? For this date-night look, Wilder focused on rosy cheeks, pink nude lips and incredibly clean, fresh skin. Here's how:

For the cheeks: Tarte Cheekstain in Flush. (She really looks like she's blushing, doesn't she?)

For the lips: Tarte LipSurgence Natural Lip Tint in Charmed. "But just a little bit," Wilder advises.

For that gorgeous skin: "At the end of the day, we always had her wash with La Mer Cleansing Lotion to freshen up," said Wilder.