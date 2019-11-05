Hugh Hefner's Son Married a Harry Potter Star

Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner's oldest son from his second marriage, tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony with his fiancée, Harry Potter actor Scarlett Byrne. Byrne, who promptly changed her Instagram handle to reflect her new last name, played Pansy Parkinson in three of the Harry Potter films. Fans may know her as a member of Slytherin House whose family was part of the Sacred Twenty-Eight, British families that claimed to be pure-blood wizards, and the love interest of a certain Draco Malfoy. Hefner and Byrne both announced their union on social media, sharing images from the ceremony in Ventura, California.

"Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier. Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner," Hefner, Playboy's former CCO, wrote on Twitter. "I very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett."

Entertainment Weekly reports that the couple plans on having a more traditional ceremony later, following in the footsteps of the Biebers, who also had a legal ceremony before a more formal wedding later on.

Byrne shared a similar post on her Instagram. "Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper, " she wrote. "I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love."

In addition to her role in the Harry Potter franchise, Byrne had a role in the CW's Vampire Diaries. Hefner's mother, Kimberley Conrad, was married to Hugh Hefner from 1989 to 2010. When Hugh passed away, Cooper was the highest-ranking member of the Hefner family at Playboy, though he left in April 2019 to found his own site, HefPost.