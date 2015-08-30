We Found Your New Work-To-Weekend Wardrobe: Cooper & Ella's Essentials Collection

You know those mornings when you just can't decide what outfit will get you through the workday--and take you out for cocktails in the evening? Us too. And so does Cooper & Ella designer Kara Mendelsohn, which is why she created the line's ultra feminine Essentials Collection. A curated selection of black and white silk tanks, camis, shells, Ts, and wrap blouses, Cooper and Ella's Essentials are designed to mix and match, which makes pairing separates a cinch. Blouses are priced between $98 and $120, and every sales gives back, too—for each item sold, a hot meal is provided for school children in India. Up next for the line of feminine basics and flirty materials? Mendelsohn says she'll be branching out into knits this fall, which will debut in early September. Prepare to get your layering game on!

