A Refreshing Frozen Watermelon Granita to Help You Cool Off This Summer

Now that it's officially watermelon season, the time is ripe to cool off with the refreshing fruit—and its many iterations. If you're searching for a fun twist on the popular summer snack, look no further than this frozen watermelon granita recipe from the founders of beloved N.Y.C. ice cream parlor Van Leeuwen. (For the uninitiated, a granita is a drink made with crushed ice.)

Originally launched as a dessert truck in 2008, Van Leeuwen has gone bicoastal, opening a branch in Los Angeles, and, this week, they plan to take their yummy recipes to the masses with their new book, Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream ($22; amazon.com), which includes how-tos for everything from blueberry ice cream to citrus-scented angel food cake.

The best part? You don’t have to be a dessert connoisseur to whip up any of these treats. This no-fuss, flavor-packed watermelon granita can be pureed in less than a minute, and it's the perfect complement to any outdoor picnic. Read on for the recipe!

Watermelon Granita Recipe

Serves: 3

Ingredients:

4 cups cubed seedless watermelon

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 tbsp of fresh lime juice

Directions:

1. In a blender, combine the watermelon, sugar, and lime juice and puree until smooth. Transfer the pureed watermelon to a 9-inch square dish and freeze for 1 hour.

2. Using a fork, scrape the contents of the pan, mashing any frozen parts so the mixture stays slushy. Cover and freeze until firm for about 2 hours. Using a fork, scrape the granite vigorously to form icy flakes. The granite will keep frozen for up to 2 days.

