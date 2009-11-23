Cook Like Thomas Keller

Super-star chef Thomas Keller opened his newest Bouchon Bistro in Los Angeles last week. Celebs like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Ryan Seacrest flocked to the party, where Keller opened his kitchen to give guests a peek behind the scenes. If you can't make it to one of Keller's restaurants, try your hand at one of his recipes from his new cookbook, Ad Hoc at Home. It's filled with delectable, down-to-earth fare (like gruyere grilled cheese and braised beef short ribs), plus expert tips. For example, the perfect cooking tool is a cast-iron skillet. "If you could have one pan in your kitchen, this is the one I would give you," Keller says.

— Kate Donovan