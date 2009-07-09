Cook A Designer-Approved Dinner

Wondering what's for dinner? How about a plate of Isaac Mizrahi's Truffle Spaghetti, a side of Carolina Herrera's pommes toupinel and Zac Posen's butterscotch cookies for dessert? The CFDA is publishing a cookbook—with a foreword by Martha Stewart—that boasts recipes and illustrations from more than 100 American designers. Brimming with flavor only visionaries can dream up and including culinary-themed Proustian questionnaires for dinner party icebreakers, the American Fashion Cookbook is the ultimate book du jour. So whether you need an entire dinner party menu that Francisco Costa of Calvin Klein created or a "quick delicious meal for loved ones" from Diane von Furstenberg, cooking at home just became a lot more fashionable—and fun.

American Fashion Cookbook, $45; visit assouline.com.

