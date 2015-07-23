Converse Redesigns Its Iconic Chuck Taylor for the First Time in 98 Years

Ever wished your Chuck Taylors were a little bit more comfortable? You're in luck. For the first time in their 98-year history, Converse has redesigned their iconic sneaker to make it easier to walk in than ever before. Dubbed the Chuck Taylor All Star II, the shoe boasts all of the recognizable classically stylish attributes of the original, but features innovative Nike Lunarlon technology that supports an on-the-go lifestyle.

"The Chuck Taylor All Star is one of the most legendary and iconic sneakers of all time," said Jim Calhoun, Converse President and CEO. "The launch of Chuck II is a ground-breaking moment for Converse as we continue to move the brand forward through creativity and innovation, ushering in not just a new sneaker, but a completely new way of thinking."

The brand teased the news on social media before revealing the final design. Check out the videos below.

The Chuck Taylor All Star II drops on July 28, and will be available in black, red, blue, and white in both low-top a hi-top styles at select Converse stores and on converse.com.

