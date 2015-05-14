You'll Heart Converse and Comme des Garcons's Latest Collection

Now this is a collaboration we heart—America's classic sneaker brand Converse has teamed up with PLAY Comme des Garcons for the fourth time to unveil a new set of All Stars stamped with the iconic red heart logo designed by graphic artist Filip Pagowski.

Unlike the previous three collections, in which the heart is displayed in full—either playfully scattered across the canvas or scaled back to star only one solo heart—this new lineup has exaggerated its proportions to feature just the eyes peeking from the midsole.

The limited-edition four-piece collection includes classic low- and high-top Chuck Taylors cut from black and ivory canvas. And as of today, they're available for $125 each at doverstreetmarket.com. Consider this your call to step up your sneaker game.

RELATED: Factory This! You Can Now Buy Andy Warhol-Themed Converses