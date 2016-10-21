Show Your American Spirit with Converse's New Election Day Kicks

With less than three weeks before the election, Converse is giving you a new way to show off your American pride with the debut of its patriotic-themed Chuck Taylors.

The sneaker company dropped the design in honor of Nov. 8—the day we'll cast our votes for the next President of the United States—releasing its red, white, and blue Chuck Taylor All Star '70 Election Day kicks, which come complete with peace signs covering each shoe.

Courtesy of Converse

The design not only puts a spin on Converse's classic high-top sneaker, but has been reinvented with a cushioned footbed, a suede upper and higher rubber foxing for durability, metal eyelets that enhance airflow, a rubber outsole for more traction, and a sturdy rubber cap toe.

There's no better time than now to head to the polls in patriotic fashion. The shoes are available online ($120; store.nike.com) and in stores today.