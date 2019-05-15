Why People Are Standing up for Constance Wu Despite Her "Messy" Behavior

Last Friday, Constance Wu gained some new internet enemies.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, who has been riding high on the success of the seminal film with a slew of other new projects that have made the Asian American community beam with pride (including the Jennifer Lopez vehicle, Hustlers), drew criticism for her profanity-infused tweet regarding the renewal of the show that launched her career, ABC's record-breaking sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

Fucking hell. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

She wrote that the show's schedule conflicted with a new project she'd had in the pipeline — thus the renewal meant dropping the other opportunity she'd been looking forward to stretching her acting muscles in. Following the backlash, Wu issued an apology for "insensitive" reaction, but emphasized that her disappointment stemmed from the fact that her new project would have challenged her as an artist, whereas playing tiger mom Jessica Huang was just "easy and pleasant."

Drama ensued. Wu was dragged for being "ungrateful," "pretentious," and "unappreciative" both of the show that gave her name recognition as well as the men and women who worked hard on its production. But things were not so one-sided, as some users rushed to her defense.

The sentiments of many of Wu's supporters seemed to echo those of Inkoo Kang, who wrote for Slate that while Wu's very public (and profane) reaction probably wasn't the most respectable way to handle her disappointment, it revealed her as a multi-dimensional human being. Even if that human being was, on occasion, messy.

"From a PR standpoint, Wu definitely screwed up," wrote Kang. "But as someone who doesn’t just want to see laudable or relatable representations of Asian America, but the full, messy diversity of humanity within it, I can’t help appreciating Wu’s accidental self-exposure, as well as her subsequent reframing, as part of that larger goal."

.@inkookang is thrilled to finally have an Asian-American diva in Hollywood: Constance Wu's "apology was very bad and also I loved it." pic.twitter.com/n9OUUn3lDo — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) May 13, 2019

Vulture writer E. Alex Jung posted a poignant clip from The Hours, in which Nicole Kidman played Virginia Woolf, a writer as well-known for her incredible talent as for her struggle with feeling like a caged bird unable to sing (er, write) to her fullest potential because she was being held back by her well-meaning husband who insisted on what you might call an "easy and pleasant" life.

constance wu rn pic.twitter.com/EPchXfyn2v — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) May 11, 2019

Forget Crazy Rich Asians, Constance Wu being messy af and sticking it to a job she hates is the representation I really need — Stephanie Soh (@steph_soh) May 11, 2019

Katherine Heigl, who made headlines for similar behavior over a decade ago for seeming "ungrateful" following a network success (Grey's Anatomy), was referenced as a parallel both by Wu's critics and supporters. Though her career somewhat stalled after she critiqued her character's lackluster storyline, in hindsight, supporters say her complaints were valid.

Katherine Heigl (validly) criticized the sexism of Knocked Up in, like, 2008 and her career has still not recovered. Mel Gibson meanwhile booked a giant Christmas movie this week so maybe—MAYBE—there is a double standard here and we should keep our mouths shut about Constance Wu. — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) May 11, 2019

Wu's role as a woman of color in Hollywood has also not been overlooked by those choosing to give her the benefit of the doubt given the historical treatment of minorities in the film business.

Yeah, I just think we could all stand to have less strong opinions about a woman of color who’s uncomfortable in her workplace 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Casey Mink (@Casey_Mink) May 11, 2019

On Tuesday, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke announced that Wu's role on the sitcom would not be recast, and that Wu would not face studio repercussions for her reaction to the renewal.

“I’m going to choose to believe Constance’s most recent communication about the show that she is happy to return,” she said, according to the Daily Beast. “The cast and crew is happy to have her back and we’re thrilled to keep her on the show.”